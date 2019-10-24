Kincade Fire: Resource guide for those impacted by wildfire in Sonoma County

As the Kincade Fire grows and the firefight continues, 2,000 residents in Geyserville are under an evacuation order.

Evacuations were issued for the community of Geyserville and the area east of Geyserville. An evacuation warning remains in effect for the unincorporated area north of Healdsburg.

Residents in Geyserville are instructed to leave the area immediately, according to fire officials. The 10,000-acre fire has crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane and is heading west, authorities say,

For up-to-date information on all evacuation orders CLICK HERE.

Expect all roads east of Highway 28 from Cloverdale to Healdsburg to be closed due to fire. Please avoid these areas. CHP also warned of a possible closure to Highway 101.

EVACUATION CENTERS

● All evacuation centers are small animal-friendly.

● Human Services Dept. Adult & Aging social workers have been dispatched to both centers to help shelter residents find local resources, services, and support.

Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, CA 95448

○ Parking available for livestock trailers.

Santa Rosa Veteran’s Center, 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

LARGE ANIMAL EVACUATION CENTER

● The Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa

○ Available for large animals only.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Cloverdale Unified and Healdsburg Unified school districts have closed all schools because of the shifting winds and the fire threat to their communities. Full list of school closures here. Parents are encouraged to go to their school/district website for the most up-to-date information and visit the Sonoma County Office of Education's website.

AIR QUALITY

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert because of heavy smoke from the fire.

The Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District recommends reviewing websites in the following order.

● AirNow Fire

Most accurate source for available fine Particulate Matter (PM) measurements.

● PurpleAir

Provides the most cautious health-based numbers.

● District Data

Provide accurate measurements of PM-10 levels, a good indicator of ash concentrations during wildfire conditions.

● AirNow Current AQI (and Forecast)

Forecasts air quality.

POWER OUTAGES

● Based on PG&E’s data, it is likely that much of the evacuation area did not have power at the time of the fires. To see the map of current outages click here.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

● For questions about evacuations and resources, dial 2-1-1. Do not dial 9-1-1 unless it is an emergency.