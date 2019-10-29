Kincade Fire seen from camera atop San Francisco Sutro Tower

As nightfall arrived on Tuesday, the Kincade Fire — twice the size of San Franciso, became visible from a camera perched up high on Sutro Tower in the city.

The camera points past the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge towards the fire, more than 70 miles north of the city.

KTVU chief meteorologist Bill Martin called the video images of the eerie-red glow "stunning."

So far the expected and potentially dangerous winds have not been as strong as originally forecasted, Martin said, which was good news for firefighters.

"We've got gusts of 25-30 mph at times, but we're not seeing 70 to 80 mph winds," Martin said. He did report a gust of 54 mph atop Mt. Saint Helena. The winds are expected to peak around midnight, before quickly backing off.

As of this evening, the Kincade Fire has burned 76,138 acres and is 15% contained.