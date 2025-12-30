King Tides return to Bay Area: What are they?

The tide charts are showing another round of exceptionally high tides this week, otherwise known as King Tides.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Sunday, which means that flooding of lots, parks, and some roads should be expected.

The advisory will be in effect for the San Francisco Bay and San Pablo shoreline, Monterey Bay, and the Pacific coastline.

The upcoming Supermoon that will occur early Saturday morning is one of the factors behind the King Tide event.

During the full moon phase there is a stronger gravitational pull caused by the moon.

The sun also creates a gravitational pull.

This week, the sun, earth, and moon are aligned – all leading to a bulked-up gravitational pull that leads to extreme tide levels.

This King Tide event is expected to stand out as wave heights will approach 15 feet high by Friday.

That extra energy coming from the Pacific could lead to big splashes during high tide cycles.

Visitors to the coast should be extra cautious and keep a safe distance from the breaking waves.

High Tides for the Golden Gate Bridge:

Wednesday 7:51 a.m. 6.8 feet

Thursday 8:46 a.m. 7.0 feet

Friday 9:34 a.m. 7.1 feet

Saturday 10:26 a.m. 7.1 feet

Sunday 11:18 a.m. 6.9 feet