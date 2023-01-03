Kitchen crew member escapes Sonoma County jail

article

A kitchen crew member escaped on Tuesday from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail.

A sheriff's spokesperson said that John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away at 8:40 a.m.

The exact circumstances of his escape were not immediately made public.

Avilla has been in custody since Nov. 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is 5’7," 210 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt over a blue T-shirt and white pants over blue shorts.

The sheriff says to call 911 immediately if you see Avilla.