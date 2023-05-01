Klay Thompson says his father will probably be rooting for the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson may not have the full backing of his entire family when his team faces the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Thompson, whose father Mychal also played in the NBA and won championships with the Lakers in 1987 and 1988, joked that he expected his dad would be torn over what team he would be behind.

When asked who "pops" would be rooting for in this series, the younger Thompson shook his head with a smile and said, "Ha. I really don’t know. If I had to guess, probably his employer."

Mychal Thompson remains a part of the Lakers franchise as the team’s radio analyst. The 68-year-old former center played 12 seasons in the NBA, most of it with the Portland Trail Blazers, before finishing his career with the Lakers from 1987 to 1991.

SEE ALSO: ‘It’s all about the Warriors’: Dub Nation celebrates Game 7 win

His son expressed how excited he was over the upcoming match-up. Klay Thompson was born in LA and grew up a Lakers fan and said he and his father spent a lot of time together bonding over the team.

"I have so many great memories with him watching the Lakers, watching Kobe, watching Shaq and Pau and the rest of the gang," the Warriors shooting guard said.

And as anyone would expect from a champion, that excitement of facing his once favorite team only served as fuel.

"I'm just really excited to stick it to the team-- or at least try to stick it to the team that you know, I grew up rooting for."

SEE ALSO: Curry scores playoff career-high 50 as Warriors down Kings

The series kicks off in San Francisco on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Game 2 at Chase Center will be on Thursday, tip-off at 6 p.m., before the series moves South to Crypto.com Arena for Games 3 and 4.

"I know I’m personally excited to play in front of my father, my mother, some of my best friends and go down to SoCal after our home-stand," the Warriors star said.

And Thompson said this face-off with the Lakers was something he'd hoped for since joining the league in 2011.

"It’s just a dream come true," the Warriors star said, "I’ve waited for this for 12 years."