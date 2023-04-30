Expand / Collapse search

‘It’s all about the Warriors’: Dub Nation celebrates Game 7 win

By Dave Detling
Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2

The defending champion Golden State Warriors advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs by defeating the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 at the Golden 1 Center. The final score Sunday of 120-100 had fans celebrating.

"We came to play championship basketball and that’s what we provided," Mario Rubio said. "We got tickets to Game 7, and it was all about the Warriors!"

Sunday’s game was mostly filled with Kings fans at Golden 1 Center. Despite the cowbells and trash talk, the team fell short.

"It was a hard fight," Kings fan, Vambra Freeman said. "But we’re going to revamp and come back again next year."

With their backs against the wall on the road, Stephen Curry put the team on his back and saved the Warriors' season with 50 points, making NBA history as the first player to score that many points in a Game 7.

"Curry was my favorite," said Clarke Tamariki. "All the points he had; it was great!"

"Now, let's beat the Lakers," said one fan.

The Dubs will be back in action on Tuesday night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.