Klay Thompson surprises fan with custom-made wheelchair
SAN FRANCISCO - A Golden State Warriors fan received a special surprise from one of the team's star players.
The team posted this sharing the once-in-a-lifetime moment.
Klay Thompson and the Thompson Family Foundation gifted a custom-made wheelchair to a super-fan named Sisseline. She loves to play basketball, so she was given a specially designed wheelchair model to play inclusive sports.
It features warrior blue paint on the bars and sponsored logos on the back.