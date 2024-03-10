Expand / Collapse search

Klay Thompson surprises fan with custom-made wheelchair

By KTVU staff
Published 
KTVU FOX 2

SAN FRANCISCO - A Golden State Warriors fan received a special surprise from one of the team's star players.

The team posted this sharing the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Klay Thompson and the Thompson Family Foundation gifted a custom-made wheelchair to a super-fan named Sisseline. She loves to play basketball, so she was given a specially designed wheelchair model to play inclusive sports.

It features warrior blue paint on the bars and sponsored logos on the back.