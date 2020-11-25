Klay Thompson undergoes surgery on torn Achilles, full recovery expected

article

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had surgery Wednesday morning in Los Angeles to repair a torn right Achilles tendon and he is expected to make a full recovery, team officials announced.

The Dubs will look to rebound from a dead-last finish and the effort will not include Thompson on the floor, as he will miss the entire 2020-21 NBA season.

It's the second straight season Thompson has been sidelined with an injury. He sat out the coronavirus-shortened season last year while recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee.

MORE: Golden State Warriors select James Wiseman with second pick of 2020 NBA Draft

Thompson, 30, injured his tendon while working out in Southern California on Nov. 18. On Tuesday, the Warriors added free agent guard Brad Wanamaker.

Training camp is scheduled to begin at the start of December and the season starts on Dec. 22.

Advertisement

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter.