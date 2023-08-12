Kris Kristofferson’s Northern California oceanfront property hits market at $17.2M

article

Retired country singer Kris Kristofferson is selling his 550-acre Mendocino County ranch.

Listed Tuesday at $17.2 million, the oceanfront property is located in Elk, about 3 hours north of San Francisco. Kristofferson has owned the ranch since 1980.

According to listing agent Justin Nadeau of Mendo Sotheby's International Realty, the land was developed as a dairy farm back in the 1800s, and the original road house and barns still stand.

Devils Basin, the rocky 79-foot cliff that drops into the ocean, is located just below the roadhouse. This dramatic setting played host to the filming of Karate Kid 3, Nadeau said.

The land has one mile of ocean frontage, cattle, timber production and residential development.

A Youtube video posted by Sotheby's shows drone footage of the land, with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop.