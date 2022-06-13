Kristin Smart murder case: jury selection begins

Jury selection began Monday for the man accused of killing Kristin Smart.

Paul Flores, 44, is accused of raping and killing Smart at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on May 24, 1996. His father, Ruben Flores, is charged with helping to hide her body.

The father and son will have separate juries hearing the same case in a Monterey County courtroom.

Paul, a fellow college freshman, was the last person seen with Smart on the night of her murder. Witnesses said Smart was intoxicated, and Flores had said he would walk her home after an off-campus party.

Smart's body was never found, but authorities believe it was once buried in the backyard of the home owned by the father.

