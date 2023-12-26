Kwanzaa celebrations to kick off at San Francisco City Hall

Tuesday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long holiday that celebrates of African-American culture while focusing on family and community.

Kwanzaa began more than 50 years ago, and is modeled after traditional African harvest festivals. Kwanzaa celebrations are scheduled to begin at noon on Tuesday in City Hall.

For each day, a candle is lit to represent a different principal. Those who celebrate will come together on Tuesday for Umoja, the Swahili word for unity.

Umoja stands for striving for unity within the family, community, nation and race. The other principals for the holiday include self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

A series of performances are also planned for the celebrations across San Francisco. The entertainment is expected to include rhythm and blues as well as jazz performers including Vivian Green, Tia Carroll, The Mary Jane Girls, Michael Skinner Blues Band, Keith Washington and Niecey, Living Single.