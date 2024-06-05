La Onda Festival boasts 70K Latin music lovers

article

Close to 70,000 fans from all generations filled the Napa Valley Expo grounds over the weekend to attend the Bay Area’s first Latin-themed music festival, La Onda.

The creators of the event are the same team that produced BottleRock just a week before.

La Onda’s two-day music craze on Saturday and Sunday included a star-studded lineup, such as Alejandro Fernández, Junior H., Maná, and Fuerza Regida.

Fans at the festival were just as diverse as the genres represented on stage.

Food vendors offered a range of Latin cuisines, including Mexican quesabirria tacos, Argentinian empanadas, and even fruit with chamoy.

After its debut, tickets for next year’s festival have already gone on sale. For more information click here.

Sunday headliner Maná Raised awareness of the impact of Global Warming with its Song "¿Dónde Jugarán los Niños?" ("Where will the Kids Play") Photo: La Onda Festival

Maldita Vecindad performed timeless hits. The band wowed Gen Xers with a powerful show bridging Mexican and Chicano Rock. Photo: La Onda Festival