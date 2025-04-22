Lady Gaga performing in San Francisco, Los Angeles
SAN FRANCISCO - Fresh off her rocking performance at Coachella, Lady Gaga on Monday announced seven new shows in California: three in San Francisco and four in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga brings The MAYHEM Ball tour to Chase Center on July 22, 24 and 26, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles area on July 28, 29, Aug. 1 and 2.
Ahead of her tour, Gaga will play two stadium shows in Mexico City in April, four stadium shows in Singapore in May, and a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 3.
She will then kick off "The MAYHEM Ball" tour on July 16 in Las Vegas and continue with dates across North America, Europe the UK and Australia this year, her team announced.
Lady Gaga tickets for San Francisco and Los Angeles go on sale to the general public at noon on April 29, livenation.com.
LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES
Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach
Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium
Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium
Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center - NEW DATE
Thu Jul 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center - NEW DATE
Sat Jul 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center - NEW DATE
Mon Jul 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum - NEW DATE
Tue Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum - NEW DATE
Fri Aug 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum - NEW DATE
Sat Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum - NEW DATE
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center