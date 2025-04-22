article

Fresh off her rocking performance at Coachella, Lady Gaga on Monday announced seven new shows in California: three in San Francisco and four in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga brings The MAYHEM Ball tour to Chase Center on July 22, 24 and 26, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles area on July 28, 29, Aug. 1 and 2.

Ahead of her tour, Gaga will play two stadium shows in Mexico City in April, four stadium shows in Singapore in May, and a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 3.

She will then kick off "The MAYHEM Ball" tour on July 16 in Las Vegas and continue with dates across North America, Europe the UK and Australia this year, her team announced.

Lady Gaga tickets for San Francisco and Los Angeles go on sale to the general public at noon on April 29, livenation.com.



LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES



Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach

Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium

Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium

Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium

Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium



THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES



Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center - NEW DATE

Thu Jul 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center - NEW DATE

Sat Jul 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center - NEW DATE

Mon Jul 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum - NEW DATE

Tue Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum - NEW DATE

Fri Aug 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum - NEW DATE

Sat Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum - NEW DATE

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center