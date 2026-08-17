Lafayette police investigate possible 'swatting' following school threats

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The Brief Lafayette police said Acalanes High School received a potential threat via an anonymous, automated phone call. Police announced the lockdown of Acalanes High School just before noon in a Nixle alert. It was lifted around 1:20 p.m. A short while later, police responded to nearby Stanley Intermediate School for what they're saying appears to be swatting.



A high school in Lafayette was locked down Monday afternoon as police investigated an anonymous call received by the school.

Police announced the lockdown of Acalanes High School just before noon in a Nixle alert, saying the lockdown was a precaution.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:20 p.m.

"Lafayette PD has completed their risk assessment and there is no credible threat to AHS. Students are returning to their normal school day schedule," police said.

A short while later, police responded to nearby Stanley Intermediate School for what they said appeared to be a case of swatting.

"Officers are at Stanley Intermediate School while they determine if there is a viable threat that was called in," the department said.

The middle school is located at 3455 School Street.

Acalanes High School lockdown

What we know:

Lafayette police said Acalanes High School received a potential threat via an anonymous, automated phone call.

The community was asked to avoid the area.

"The lockdown was enacted swiftly as part of our commitment to maintaining a safe environment," said Colin Malcolm, Acalanes High School principal. "During the lockdown, students and staff remained securely inside the school buildings until the lockdown was lifted by the police."

Malcolm acknowledged concern over the incident, saying the safety of students, faculty and staff is the school's highest priority.

"We understand that situations like this can cause concern, and we want to reassure you that we took every step necessary to ensure everyone’s safety," Malcolm said.

Acalanes High School is located on Pleasant Hill Road in Lafayette.

Students returned to campus last Tuesday for the first day of school.