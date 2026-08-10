4 lanes on Bay Bridge will be closed 5 nights a week

Caltrans is shutting down four lanes of the Bay Bridge five nights a week through October to make repairs.

Four lanes on the eastbound span will be closed from Sunday to Thursday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. One lane will remain open.

The closure area extends from the San Francisco Anchorage/Rincon Hill to the Yerba Buena Island Tunnel. All lanes will reopen each morning once work concludes.

Caltrans crews will be painting sections of the lower deck of the bridge.

Caltrans said the project is expected to be completed over five years, by 2031.