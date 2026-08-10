BART new schedule changes: What you need to know

The Brief New BART schedules and train timing adjustments take effect today across all lines. Wait times on major routes, including the Yellow, Red, Blue, and Green lines, have been updated to optimize service frequency. Key transit hubs, including the Bay Fair and MacArthur stations, now feature upgraded transfer windows and platform options.



BART trains and schedules are undergoing major changes starting Monday, with adjusted departure times across the entire transit system.

The primary goal of the schedule overhaul is to reduce wait times for commuters and create more consistent service intervals. While timing changes apply across all lines, specific adjustments vary depending on the station and destination.

Schedule changes

Riders on the Yellow and Red lines—serving Berkeley, El Cerrito, and Richmond—will see trains arriving every 10 minutes, shifting from the previous schedule of 5- and 15-minute intervals.

A similar adjustment applies to the Blue and Green lines heading toward Berryessa and Dublin. Previously arriving 3 and 17 minutes apart, trains on these lines will now operate on wait times of 8 and 12 minutes.

Transferring between lines has also been modified at key hubs. The Bay Fair station now features a new cross-platform transfer designed to simplify connections between Dublin and San Jose. Additionally, MacArthur station has introduced a new four-minute transfer window to give passengers ample time to switch trains.

Regular BART commuters are advised that daily train departure times may differ by a few minutes, and some boarding platforms may have changed. A full breakdown of the updated schedule is available here.