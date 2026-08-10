Woman killed in hit-and-run outside Oakland church, near police substation

The Brief Oakland police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near 73rd and Garfield avenues, directly in front of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, across the street from the Oakland Police Department Eastmont Substation. Authorities described the victim as a woman in her 40s. Several security cameras at the intersection point down toward the area where the woman was struck, and neighbors said they hope law enforcement can use the footage to locate the person responsible.



Oakland police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near 73rd and Garfield avenues.

Woman killed in hit-and-run

What we know:

The death occurred Saturday night directly in front of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, across the street from the Oakland Police Department Eastmont Substation.

Witnesses described the victim as a woman in her 40s. Further details regarding her identity have not been released.

Community members expressed concern regarding traffic enforcement and speed in the area following the crash.

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What they're saying:

Shirley Allen said the driver "didn’t even have the decency to stop … call 911 and then the police station being right there."

"Yeah, there's a lot of speeding around here, but the main thing is police don't pull nobody over, you don't even see nothing around here," one local resident said. "Put some more speed bumps around here, have a little more surveillance here, because that should not be happening."

Several security cameras at the intersection point down toward the area where the woman was struck, and neighbors said they hope law enforcement can use the footage to locate the person responsible.

KTVU reached out to Oakland police for an update on the investigation.

Oakland police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near 73rd and Garfield avenues. Aug. 8, 2026