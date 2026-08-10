Trendy restaurant CAVA to open in this Bay Area city, with more locations to come

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The Brief A popular Mediterranean restaurant chain is coming to the Bay Area. CAVA has announced plans to open in the South Bay. The chain said it's also planning two more Bay Area locations.



A trendy Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain has announced it’s coming to the Bay Area, with three new locations planned.

What we know:

CAVA is set to open its first Bay Area restaurant in San Jose at the Santana Row shopping district.

"We’re excited to announce that CAVA will make its Northern California debut at 3055 Olin Avenue, Suite 1035, in San Jose next year," announced CAVA Chief Development Officer Jeff Gaul in a statement shared with KTVU.

Customize your order

The chain's fast-casual dining concept is similar to Chipotle’s. Customers walk up to the counter to order from an assembly-line style, build-your-own model, customizing their meals.

"CAVA is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, serving chef-curated and customizable bowls and pitas alongside its signature dips, spreads, and dressings," the company said.

CAVA's fast-casual dining concept allows customers to walk up to the counter to order in a build-your-own style, customizing each order. (CAVA)

Nationwide presence

CAVA has gained popularity through viral social media posts that feature popular bowls and other menu options.

By the numbers:

The fast-expanding company was founded in 2010 and has since grown to more than 400 restaurants around the country.

The chain has a presence in some 30 states, including California. Currently, the company operates dozens of locations across Southern California.

SEE ALSO: Wood Tavern, beloved neighborhood restaurant, Oakland fixture, to close its doors after 20 years

NorCal expansion

Gaul said the company is responding to overwhelming feedback from those who have expressed enthusiasm for the chain to expand to Northern California.

"We’re thrilled to finally bring CAVA to Northern California after years of hearing from passionate fans across the region who have asked us to come their way," Gaul said.

Local perspective:

The chief development officer said that after the San Jose debut, there are plans to open two additional restaurants, "closer to San Francisco," though the company said it was not ready to share the exact locations or planned opening dates.

Community investments

Dig deeper:

Each new restaurant is expected to bring new jobs into the community.

The company said it plans to hire 25 to 40 local team members for each site.

The chain also said it makes investments in the communities where its restaurants open. With every new location, it holds a "Community Day" prior to its grand opening to support local nonprofits.

"CAVA believes food should bring people together and help people eat well and live well," the company said, adding that its brand has built a vibrant community across the country, a culture it's "excited to grow in Northern California."

CAVA has locations around the country and in Southern California. Next year, it plans to debut its first Bay Area location. (CAVA )

CAVA restaurant in Detroit. The chain has locations in almost 30 states. (CAVA)