Pedestrian dies after hit by car in South San Jose

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Wednesday night in South San Jose, police said.

The collision was reported about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street, near The Plant Shopping Center.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Drivers should expect a street closure and should use alternate routes, police said on social media.

No other information about the collision was released.

There have been 59 fatal collisions this year in San Jose and 61 people have died. Of those, 31 were pedestrians, police said.

