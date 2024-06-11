Alleged Lake Berryessa shooter charged with murder

Authorities have charged a 25-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a fatal brawl between two groups at Lake Berryessa.

The suspect, identified as Gabriel James Chavez, 25, of Vallejo, was arrested and charged with suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 39-year-old man at the lake, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was Andres Fabian Sandoval Garcia of Vallejo.

Gabriel James Chavez, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder following a shooting during a brawl in Lake Berryessa.

A tumultuous scene unfolded around 5:30 p.m. at the Oak Shores Day Use Area at Lake Berryessa when two large groups began fighting each other.

During the violent melee, Chavez allegedly went to his car to retrieve a firearm and then shot and killed Garcia.

Chavez attempted to run but was caught.

The alleged gunman was stabbed during the brawl and was treated at a local hospital, authorities said. He was later released.

Circumstances that led to the shooting and stabbings were not made clear by authorities, but officials said they do not believe the two groups knew each other before the violence broke out.

Chavez is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.