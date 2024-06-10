Witnesses say Oakland homeowner shot and killed robbery suspect

On the same day that saw three teens killed in Oakland, crime scene tape now surrounds an East Oakland street following reports from multiple witnesses of a deadly shooting Monday evening.

Neighbors told KTVU they heard multiple gunshots in the area of 98th Avenue and Burr Street, not far from the Oakland Zoo. Police remain at the scene and are investigating, but have not confirmed any information yet.

The gunshots were reported just before 6 p.m. Witnesses said it appeared to be a home robbery gone wrong. Witnesses we spoke with said the victim homeowner apparently shot and killed the robbery suspect.

Our camera crew did see the Alameda County coroner's office arrive to the scene. However, the body of the apparent suspect was shielded from view.

A witness told KTVU that he saw three people pull up to a home in a white Infiniti, which can be seen on video. Then a man in the car was said to have hopped the homeowner's gate. That's when the witness said he heard two gunshots ring out.

He said he called police and moments later, he saw the suspect stumbling from the same home and falling to the ground. The homeowner also emerged from the home and was armed.

Then, according to the witness, one of the other suspects in the Infiniti apparently took off on foot. Police arrived a short while later.

Two neighbors we spoke with asked our cameras not to show their faces. They said they heard the gunshots from up the block.

"I heard it happen, and I was like, ‘dang,'" said one of the neighbors.

"Yeah, you don't want anything to happen to you, so you kind of wait in the house until it's over," a second unidentified neighbor said.

"Then I saw the police and I was like, ‘I knew it,’" the first neighbor said.

"Just the other day, somebody stole a car and left it right in the front of our driveway," the second one added.

The three teens who were killed earlier on Monday marked the city's 38th, 39th, and 40th homicides of the year. This is slightly down from the 46 homicides marked at this same time last year.