Lake County's 100-acre Coyote Fire affecting traffic on Highway 29

The Coyote Fire in Lake County on Friday has grown to 100 acres, Cal Fire officials say.

The vegetation fire started on Friday. Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit first reported it at around 5:30 p.m. Just before 9 p.m. officials said the fire was 45% contained.

The fire is affecting traffic on Highway 29 just north of Hidden Valley Lake near Spruce Grove Road. Crews are at the scene where evacuation orders remain in effect.

Officials have not said what sparked the fire. If you are traveling in the area expect delays and use caution.