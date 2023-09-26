Lake Merritt Rotary Nature Center damaged in fire

article

The Lake Merritt Rotary Nature Center in Oakland was damaged in a fire that is now under control, officials say.

The fire at 600 Bellvue Avenue in was first reported Tuesday at 7:25 p.m., according to Oakland Fire Department. By 7:45 p.m. the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire was contained to the exterior walls and the roof of the building. 15% of those areas were damaged.

"Firefighters were able to keep fire from entering the building," fire department spokesperson Michael Hunt said.

Firefighters remain at the scene this evening to conduct an overhaul and to check for hot spots. In addition, they are checking for smoke levels and water damage to the building's interior.

According to its website, the nature center holds natural science and environmental education presentations, and hosts youth summer camps.

Its winter open house is slated for December 9, 2023. The building was constructed in 1953.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials are checking surveillance cameras in the area.

