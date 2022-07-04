Land of the free? Abortion rights demonstrators march in San Francisco

While tens of thousands plan to celebrate the 4th of July along San Francisco's Embarcadero, hundreds of others are voicing their concerns about the overall direction of the country. A protest was held in support of abortion rights near the Ferry Building.

Several hundreds of demonstrators dressed, not in red, white, and blue, but in green – the color designated for abortion rights. They say their message this Fourth of July is that freedoms have been taken away.

The Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe V. Wade last month, is something they call illegitimate. Now there is a nationwide movement that is spilling into the streets with rallies and protests. Including in downtown San Francisco along the Embarcadero. They are demanding the federal government restore legal abortion now.

Protesters say the 4th is not about a celebration, but instead, a call to action.

"July 4th, we're supposedly celebrating freedom in the U.S., but given that Roe V. Wade has just been overturned, that's really called into question," said Magda Cholewinska, organizer for Rise Up for Abortion Rights Bay Area. "To the millions of women that are sort of impacted by this decision, are they really free? Like are those women free? I don't think so. That juxtaposition between celebrating the freedom, quote unquote, of the U.S. and what millions of women are going to be subjected to now that Roe V. Wade is overturned is pretty stark."

Traffic on streets in the area were blocked. The marchers headed from the Ferry Building toward Pier 39 where the city's fireworks display was set to take place tonight at 9:30 p.m.

Many people KTVU spoke with said this goes beyond abortion rights and includes other things happening in the country right now, including other controversial Supreme Court decisions.

