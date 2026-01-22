Lanes closed on I-80 near Richmond Parkway for 'major police activity'
RICHMOND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Thursday shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Pinole Valley Road for what they described as a "major police activity."
The lane closure was reported about 7:30 a.m.
The CHP said this was a Richmond police incident.
Richmond police did not immediately respond for comment.
The CHP said they were diverting westbound traffic at the Hercules exit. The fast lane of I-80 eastbound is also closed, the CHP said.
Developing.