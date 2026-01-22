SJPD officer in 'good spirits' after being shot in head; slain suspect identified

The Brief San Jose police said a sergeant is in good spirits after being shot by a gunman during a multi-city shooting spree that ended with officers killing the suspect. The pursuit ended near San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose, where police said the suspect crashed into a patrol car and began shooting again, striking a San Jose police sergeant. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.



San Jose police on Thursday said one of their sergeants is in good spirits and recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head by a gunman during a multi-city shooting spree that ended with officers killing the suspect.

Police said the injured officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Mohamed Husien of Davis, California.

Police are waiting to release the name of the injured sergeant.

What we know:

According to San Jose police, officers initially followed a man accused of stealing a car from a dealership while armed with a gun. The suspect stole a red Corvette last Saturday and the vehicle was spotted Wednesday by SJPD's helicopter. That's when the situation took a turn. The police helicopter tracked the suspect about 50 miles south to Hollister, where local officers located the vehicle and began a slow-speed pursuit.

Authorities said the suspect’s car eventually broke down, and he got out and opened fire on Hollister police officers. He then ran from the scene and encountered San Benito County sheriff’s deputies, firing additional shots. No officers were injured during those encounters.

The suspect who died in a shootout with police in San Jose on Wednesday has been identified as 30-year-old Mohamed Husien of Davis, California.

Chaos at San Pedro Square

Police said the suspect then stole another car and drove back toward San Jose, firing at California Highway Patrol officers along the way.

The pursuit ended near San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose, where police said the suspect crashed into a patrol car and began shooting again, striking a San Jose police sergeant. Another officer struck the suspect with a patrol car to stop the shootout, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related article

Officer expected to recover

San Jose police spokesperson Jorge Garibay said the sergeant’s injuries are not life-threatening and that the officer is expected to survive.

"Fortunately, we just got a recent update that injuries are not life-threatening, and the sergeant is expected to survive," Garibay said. "We’re very thankful for the staff that provided rapid and urgent critical care, and we’re thankful for the news that he’s going to survive."

The downtown San Jose scene remained secured for hours following the shooting. Several motorists who were stuck in traffic said they witnessed the gunfire from inside their vehicles and took cover to avoid being hit.

Local perspective:

Some witnesses said they had to abandon their cars overnight and returned the next day to retrieve them, describing themselves as being in shock.

"It’s one of those things you wish you could not have in your memory," said witness Raymen Lopez. "At a moment’s notice, I was just ducking. I didn’t want to get hit by a stray bullet, but it’s the world we live in."