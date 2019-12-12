LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling dead woman's breasts

A Los Amgeles Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with one felony count of having sexual contact with human remains without authority.

David Rojas, 27, a 4-year-veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, is accused of fondling a dead woman's breasts after responding to an October fatal overdose investigation in downtown L.A. Authorities say the officer's partner had left the room and that's when Rojas took advantage of the situation.

Rojas' actions were recorded on his body camera, according to officials.

Investigators with the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division arrested Rojas Thursday morning.

"This incident is extremely disturbing and does not represent the values of the Los Angeles Police Department," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors issued the following statement:

"We hope that District Attorney Jackie Lacey charging Mr. Rojas for his vile alleged crime will bring some solace to the deceased woman's family during their time of grieving. The Los Angeles Police Protective League will not defend Mr. Rojas during his criminal proceedings, and his alleged behavior is abhorrent and an affront to every law enforcement professional working for the LAPD."

Rojas' bail was set at $20,000, and if convicted, faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in state prison.