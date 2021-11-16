Expand / Collapse search

Laptops, camera, cellphone seized during search of ex-Windsor mayor's home

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 7:31PM
Windsor
New information in search of former Windsor mayor's home

WINDSOR, Calif. - Authorities revealed what they uncovered at the home of former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli after a search warrant was executed.

According to court documents, 10 items were removed from Foppoli's home, including a camera, cellphone, recorder, and two laptops, and three iPads.

The investigation began back in April after several women accused Foppoli of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

Foppoli stepped down as mayor in May and has denied the allegations against him. 