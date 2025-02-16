Large fight breaks out in San Jose, officers attacked

The Brief Multiple people were arrested after a fight broke out in San Jose shortly after midnight Some officers received minor injuries when some suspects allegedly attacked them while taking a person into custody



A large fight broke out overnight in San Jose that resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects and minor injuries to officers, the San Jose Police Department said.

The brawl occurred on Santa Clara and San Pedro Streets around 12:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, the suspects tried to leave, and when police tried to take a suspect into custody, other suspects then attacked San Jose officers.

Additional assistance was requested when another fight started to break out, officials said.

More officers arrived at the scene and all suspects were taken into custody.

Officials said officers had minor injuries in the scuffle and that there's no ongoing threat to public safety.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly how many people were arrested nor the charges they face.

Officials also did not share what events led up to the fights.

Officials did not specify how many officers sustained minor injuries.