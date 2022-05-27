Large fire breaks out at Pittsburg church

article

(KTVU) – A large fire broke out at a church in Pittsburg early Friday morning.

Flames shot out of the building on Central Avenue, near Railroad Avenue and Railroad Lane.

The building is listed as belonging to the Pentecostals of the Bay Area.

A church member tells KTVU that it has about 1,000 parishioners, and that it's been there for some 20 years.

The fire was first reported just before 2:45 a.m. Friday.

There is no official word yet on injuries, or what started this fire, but stay tuned to KTVU for updates.

