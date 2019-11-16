Large fire near The Castro Theatre

article

(KTVU) -- A large fire erupted early Saturday morning near the famed Castro Theatre in San Francisco.

Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said the fire broke out in the back of a building at 456 Castro Street, near 18th Street. Flames then spread to a second building. Crews were checking to see if there was damage to two other nearby buildings.

Two people were hurt in the fire, Chief Nicholson said. One person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. The other person refused treatement.

The buildings consist of a business on the ground floor, and apartments on the upper floors. An unknown number of people were displaced, and the Red Cross was called in to provide assistance.

Since the fire started in the back of the building, Chief Nicholson said the fire was not visible at first from the street. But tenants and neighbors started calling 911 to report the fire.

