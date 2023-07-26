SFPD confirm an officer shot and killed a man in the Bayview District

article

San Francisco police confirm an officer shot and killed a man in the city's Bayview District on Wednesday.

City officials are advising residents to avoid the area of Fairfax Avenue and Catalina Street.

The city's Department of Emergency Management issued an alert of "police activity" at 3:14 p.m.

At a news conference, Officer Robert Rueca said plainclothes officers were making an arrest in the area at around 2:53 p.m. when a second man, unrelated to the arrest, engaged with the plainclothes officers.

Crime scene in San Francisco Bayview District. July 26, 2023.

Rueca said unformed officers in a marked police vehicle arrived. Police said the second man was possibly armed with a firearm. Police fired upon the man who was struck by gunfire. Medics rendered aid. Police said the item the man was armed with was seized from the scene.

Police said the man suffered life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses said the man was confronted by police. Witnesses described hearing about four to five shots and that the man fell to the ground. They urged police to help the man. Residents said CPR was performed on the person who was shot.

"I heard four gunshots and then I heard screaming, so I came outside," said one woman who lives in the area. "When I got to the top of the hill, there was the body of my neighbor laying on the ground unconscious." She did not want to give the victim's name because she wanted to be sure the family was fully notified of his death.

One woman said the man is believed to be mentally ill.

Police are internally investigating this incident as well as the San Francisco District Attorney's Office and other offices of police accountability.

KTVU's SkyFOX flew above the scene to get a look at the heavy police presence. Several blocks in the area are cordoned off.

Police said the initial person who plainclothes officers were there to arrest is in custody.

Police said they will hold a town-hall meeting on this fatal shooting incident within 10 days for the sake of transparency.

