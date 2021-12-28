Large tree falls on Woodside Road, closing route in both directions

article

A large tree is blocking Woodside Road in both directions at Montelena Court Tuesday night, according to San Mateo County's alert system. Officials say Caltrans is working to remove the tree.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. A KTVU crew at the scene said a vehicle was caught under the tree, but that no one appeared to be hurt.

There is no estimated time of when Woodside Rd., also known as state route 84, will reopen. Officials advise using Portola Road to bypass the closure.

It is not known how the tree ended up on the road.