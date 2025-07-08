'Last call' bill in California is different from other versions

The Brief Two California lawmakers are trying to extend bar hours to 4 a.m. on weekend nights. Supporters say this will help businesses. Critics say it will lead to more drinking and driving.



A new push to extend alcohol sales until 4 a.m. in California is making its way through the Legislature, with supporters saying it can be good for business and critics saying it can be dangerous for the public.

This version of the "last call" bill is different from years before, its authors say.

State Assemblyman Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) says AB 342, co-sponsored by nightlife advocacy organization CalNight, will now satisfy those who have historically voted against it. Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) is also an author of the bill.

Instead of having a blanket extension on when a bar could close, this bill introduces nightlife in hospitality zones.

A city in California could opt into the program and then designate areas where the new rule could apply.

And even then, the hours' extension would only be allowed on Friday and Saturday nights.

Those against the bill often say longer drinking hours could lead to a higher risk of drinking and driving.

The bill cleared the Assembly floor earlier this year.

It goes into its second reading on Tuesday, where Haney said the Senate Committee of Governmental Organization chair is trying to kill it.

If passed and signed into law, it would take effect next summer.