Blanche, the last of the beloved swans at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts, has died.

She was born at the lagoon back in 1994, living with her parents and siblings.

Later, Blanche had a family of her own.

But, in 2021, when her mate died, she became the last swan remaining at the lagoon.

So, park officials say she retired to Sonoma County last July over avian flu concerns and toxins in the lagoon.