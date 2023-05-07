Lawmakers criticize San Jose off-ramp closures during Cinco de Mayo celebrations

A decision by Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol to close multiple highway off-ramps in San Jose during weekend Cinco de Mayo celebrations drew criticism Saturday from Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, and Assemblymember Ash Kalra, D-San Jose.

"Normal traffic controls are one thing -- but shutting down major highway access on the pretense of fear of multicultural celebrations of Cinco de Mayo is racist targeting, and blatantly unconstitutional," Cortese and Kalra said in a statement.

In announcing the traffic limits Thursday, Caltrans and the CHP said it was necessary to shut down the ramps for traffic control and public safety during organized Cinco De Mayo march through downtown San Jose.

The closures went into effect Friday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., and were to continue Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The ramps were northbound and southbound U.S. Highway 101 at McKee Road, Julian Street, Santa Clara, and Story Road; southbound Interstate Highway 280 at McLaughlin Avenue; northbound I-280 at 10th and 11th Streets; and northbound state Highway 87 at Auzerais Avenue, Santa Clara Avenue, Julian Street and Taylor Street.

"We will not stand by while Caltrans and local agencies infringe on civil rights that we have, as a community, strived for during the past 60 years," Cortese and Kalra said.

"We can't allow government agencies to stereotype our community and its residents and violate the `California for All' values that we hold dear," they said.