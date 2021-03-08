Lawmakers urge California give more vaccine priority to Bay Area's most vulnerable

Lawmakers and community organizations on Monday are requesting that more vaccine priority be given to the Bay Area and that California "urgently address disparities" in the state's current vaccine prioritization plan.

Even though the Bay Area accounts for 20% of the population of California, only 2% of Bay Area residents fall under the affected ZIP codes determined through this newly established vaccine metric, according to reporting in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Only 10 ZIP codes in the Bay Area are prioritized through this formula, while 79 ZIP codes in Los Angeles County and 39 ZIP codes in San Bernardino County have been identified.

Most prioritized ZIP codes fall in Southern California while most counties in the Bay Area - Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma and Napa – have no ZIP codes prioritized through this formula and only 4% of San Francisco residents, 3% of Contra Costa County residents and 7% of Alameda County residents fall in those ZIP codes that are prioritized, the Chronicle analysis found.

"This is a matter of life and death for our community," state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) said in a statement. "This plan needs to be restructured and recalibrated immediately to ensure a fair and equitable vaccine rollout that truly protects our most vulnerable."

Cortese and his colleagues are urging California to address a "critical disparity and inequity" in the latest state vaccine distribution plan unveiled earlier this month, which they say leaves behind many underserved communities and vulnerable individuals in the Bay Area that have been hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that plan, allocating 40% of vaccine to 8 million people that he said fall into the lowest quartile of the "Healthy Places Index."

However, the formula excludes ZIP codes in the Bay Area that have infection rates that are nearly twice that of the state’s overall rate.

Peer-reviewed research demonstrates that wealthier households in California are getting vaccinated at nearly twice the rate of lower-income households that are at a higher risk of becoming infected.

While targeting low-income households for vaccine priority is a needed approach to ensure equity, the lawmakers said that the Healthy Places Index was developed from Census tract data, not ZIP codes, and, "thus, the current approach, unfortunately, exacerbates geographic and other inequities rather than addressing them."