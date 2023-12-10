Lawsuit dismissed over Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Stinson Beach

The daughter of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein has dismissed a lawsuit over her mother’s Stinson Beach home.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the decision came after the house sold for more than nine million dollars last week.

Feinstein had owned the home with her husband--Richard Blum-- who died in 2022.

Blum's half of the trust then went to Michael Klein--a long-time business associate.

The house then became the focal point of a legal battle between Klein and Katherine Feinstein, Dianne Feinstein’s daughter from a previous marriage.

