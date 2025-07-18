Layoffs announced for San Francisco's 'Fine Arts Museums'

article

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco announced layoffs on Friday.

Budget cuts

What we know:

Twelve positions are being eliminated, which translates to 5% of the Corporation of the Fine Arts Museums staff, according to a statement from the office of the organization's CEO.

The de Young Museum in Golden Gate Park and the Legion of Honor in Lincoln Park make up the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and are the largest public arts institutions in San Francisco.

The staffing reductions are being imposed as part of their ongoing effort to "safeguard the long-term health and sustainability," of the institution, Director and CEO Thomas P. Campbell's statement read.

"This decision was not made lightly, it follows months of scenario planning, rigorous financial analysis, and extensive deliberation by the Museums’ executive leadership and trustees," Campbell wrote. Measures were made to tighten the budget, including reductions, and resource reallocation to close a projected budget gap.

‘Softening tourism’

Campbell's statement also mentioned a prolonged period of softening tourism in San Francisco that has impacted attendance at these museums.

"Our attendance has been down nearly 20% from our pre-pandemic visitor levels," Campbell said. This despite their efforts to offer top-notch programming and what he called "aggressive fundraising goals."

The museums still offer Free Saturdays and family programs. Both museums offer free Saturdays for residents of the nine Bay Area counties. The permanent collection galleries are included in this offer. General admission is free every first Tuesday of the month. You still have to pay full price for special exhibitions.

"Our staff is the heart of our museums, they are the stewards of our mission," Campbell said. "We understand the sensitivity of this situation for all affected, directly and indirectly, and are deeply grateful for the many contributions of our former team members during their time with us."

The museum's CEO said they will remain committed to their mission of connecting visitors to art.

"Art has the power to inspire, challenge, and unite communities – particularly during periods of change," said Campbell.

Visit museums

You can visit and support the museums by checking out some of their special exhibitions. At the de Young Museum, you can attend the Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm exhibit, which is on display through Oct. 5, 2025.

If Japanese comics and graphic novels are more your thing, they will also have an upcoming Art of Manga exhibit coming in September through January 2026.

Legion of Honor's Ferlinghetti for San Francisco exhibit opens this weekend and will be on display through March 2026. Lawrence Ferlinghetti was a poet, activist, publisher and the co-founder of the beloved City Lights Bookstore in North Beach. This exhibit looks at his artistic prowess as he was painter, draftsman and printmaker.

You can also see Rodin's ‘The Thinker’ at the Legion of Honor. The 1904 cast bronze sculpture is part of their permanent collection.