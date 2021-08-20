Lake Tahoe basin needs more environmental protection, official say

State and federal leaders called for new laws to protect Lake Tahoe at the 25th Annual Tahoe Summit Thursday.

The virtual summit brought together policy-makers, private sector and community leaders to discuss the environmental problems facing the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), who hosted the summit, praised the work that has been done to preserve the lake and its surroundings but said much more needs to be done.

"The threats to Tahoe remain severe. We need continued coordinated efforts to address the challenges of invasive species forest die off and worsening water clarity," said Padilla. "We need to prepare for intensifying year around threat of climate change, not just in the heat of the summer but all year around."

Governor Newsom talked about the importance of science-driven policies, and the role that thoughtfully crafted legislation plays in protecting the Lake Tahoe Basin.