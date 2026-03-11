Expand / Collapse search

Students pepper-sprayed during altercation near Leadership High School

Published  March 11, 2026 3:23pm PDT
San Francisco
The Brief

    • Six students and two staff members were exposed to pepper spray during an altercation on Wednesday near Leadership High School in San Francisco.
    • Fire officials said the altercation took place in several locations around the school, but did not specify whether it involved a physical fight.

SAN FRANCISCO - An altercation near a San Francisco high school ended with several students and staff members being pepper-sprayed Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported at 1:55 p.m. that they were called to the 300 block of Ocean Avenue, outside Leadership High School.

Fire officials said the altercation took place in several locations around the school, but did not specify whether it involved a physical fight.

Multiple people evaluated

What we know:

Officials described the incident as a large altercation in which pepper spray was used. Six students and two staff members were exposed to the spray.

All eight people were evaluated at the scene, and one student was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities have not said what led to the incident.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Francisco Fire Department.

