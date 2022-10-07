Leaked video shows Warriors' Draymond Green punching his teammate

New video, which was leaked to TMZ, shows Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching his teammate Jordan Poole at practice earlier this week.

The video shows Green, wearing blue, getting into a confrontation with Poole, who is wearing a gray shirt.

The two get right into each other's faces.

Poole then shoves Green, and then Green throws a powerful right-hand punch.

Players and coaches rushed in to separate the two.

The Warriors say they will likely not suspend Green for the incident, for which he has apologized.