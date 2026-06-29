State Sen. Scott Wiener harassed at Trans March over Gaza

The Brief California State Senator Scott Wiener and San Francisco was criticized by some protesters over his stance on Gaza at the Trans March on Friday. He posted he felt harassed and intimidated and left the march. Wiener supports trans rights and Israel, though he has been critical of the Israeli government. Protesters wanted him to call the war in Gaza a "genocide" earlier than he did.



A video circulating on social media this weekend shows California State Senator and San Francisco congressional candidate Scott Wiener being loudly criticized by protesters at the Trans March.

Wiener's views on Gaza

What they're saying:

A group on Friday was seen yelling and following Wiener through Dolores Park, with individuals shouting, "You've been terrible on Gaza. You do not belong here anymore, Scott."

The demonstrators were heard criticizing Wiener's views on the conflict in Palestine. Wiener said one of the people involved previously stalked him in an airport and referenced his "tainted bloodline."

At a congressional debate earlier this year, Wiener refused to call the war in Gaza a "genocide," though he reversed his position a week later.

Wiener felt harassed, left the march

The other side:

Wiener, who is Jewish and among the most progressive lawmakers in California, stated that he was forced to leave the march due to harassment, threats, and physical intimidation. He openly supports trans rights. And he also supports the right of the state of Israel to exist while also being critical of the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Wiener addressed the harassment on social media, saying he left the march for the first time since 2004 because he feared for his safety and the safety of his staff.

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He wrote a long post, which read in part:

"As I walked through Dolores Park to participate in a trans-led Pride Shabbat service in connection with the trans march, a group of people began screaming at me, ran up to me, surrounded me, and began harassing me, both verbally and physically, including physical contact. They made statements about my ‘Israeli handlers,’ among many other inaccurate, extreme, and vile statements. They were so physically and verbally aggressive that it was impossible for me to safely remain in the park. As a result, I left the park and, for the very first time, did not participate in the trans march.

"I have no objection whatsoever to anyone disagreeing with me, opposing me, or protesting me. All of that is core to democracy. I also have no issue when people talk to me on the street and ask questions or express opposition. That’s democracy, even when the people engaging in this conduct misrepresent my views.

"But when opposition and disagreement transition to harassment, including cornering me, touching me, or trying to physically bully me out of a public event, that crosses a line. We’re living in a time when violence is all too often threatened or used against people in public life. In San Francisco, we’re better than that."

Wiener gets support

Local perspective:

Wiener received support from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and the California Senate Democrats, who credited his "steadfast" support of San Francisco's LGBTQ+ communities.

"In California," their statement read, "we believe everyone deserves dignity and respect, regardless of political differences."

Ahead of the Trans March, organizers vowed a welcoming atmosphere.