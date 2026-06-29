Gyrocopter crash near Reid-Hillview Airport leaves two injured

The Brief A gyrocopter crashed on Monday in a field near Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose with two people onboard, according to police and fire departments. One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. And the other person suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene, according to the fire department. No other information was provided.



An MTO Sport gyrocopter crashed on Monday in a field near Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose with two people onboard, according to the fire department and the Federal Aviations Association.

Gyrocopter crash in San Jose

One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. And the other person suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene, according to the fire department.

A gyrocopter crashed in a field near the Reid-Hillview airport in San Jose. June 29, 2026.

The crash was reported just before 11:40 a.m.

A gyrocopter looks similar to a helicopter, but is rarer and cheaper compared to the latter. According to the FlyDays website, they represent a small niche in general aviation, mainly used for recreation, aerial photography, and some niche agricultural or patrol uses.

The Federal Aviation Association said in the statement that they are investigating.

No other information was provided.

Traffic was impacted eastbound on Tully Road at Eastbridge Lane and the police advise the public to avoid the area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SKYFOX chopper view of the field where a gyrocopter crashed in San Jose. Monday, June 29, 2026.