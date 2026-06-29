Double shooting in downtown San Jose near ramen bar leaves 1 dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A shooting in downtown San Jose left one person dead and another fighting for their life late Sunday night – and despite its proximity to watch parties, the shooting was not World Cup related, police said.
Two shot; one died
What we know:
The San Jose Police Department reported that officers responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Two people were shot; one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The violence unfolded near a ramen bar on Market Street, off the corner of North Market and Post streets. Police closed nearby roadways for several hours and cordoned off portions of the pedestrian areas with police tape as investigators processed the scene.
Not connected to World Cup
What we don't know:
Authorities confirmed that the shooting was not connected to a World Cup watch party that took place earlier on Sunday.
However, police did not reveal a motive for the double shooting, or give a suspect description.
The shooting occurred on the same street where another mass shooting took place earlier this year on Super Bowl Sunday, which left five people injured.
Following that prior incident, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan noted that while the city has faced violence, it remains safer than many U.S. cities of a comparable size.
Big picture view:
With the South Bay scheduled to host a World Cup Round of 32 match this week, drawing thousands of expected soccer fans to the area, San Jose police stated that officers will maintain a highly visible presence at upcoming events to ensure visitors feel safe.
San Jose police investigate a double shooting near a ramen bar on Market Street, off the corner of North Market and Post streets. June 28, 2026
San Jose police investigate a double shooting near a ramen bar on Market Street, off the corner of North Market and Post streets. June 28, 2026
San Jose police investigate a double shooting near a ramen bar on Market Street, off the corner of North Market and Post streets. June 28, 2026
The Source: San Jose police, video at scene