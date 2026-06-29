The mystery of the purple seal at Año Nuevo revealed

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The Brief Scientists have figured out the mystery of a purple seal spotted at Año Nuevo State Park. Resting on red algae turned the seal a light grape-juice color. The internet was quick to have fun with purple seal jokes.



Scientists have figured out the mystery of a purple seal spotted at Año Nuevo State Park.

The purple pinniped at Bight Beach is not because it ate purple sea urchins or suffered internal bleeding.

Instead, the park said that seal experts revealed to them the true culprit: Resting on red algae turned the seal a light grape-juice color, the park posted on Instagram.

The internet was quick to have fun.

Click here to see the purple seal

"Ah, yes, the animal formerly known as Seal," one person wrote, an obvious nod to the late Prince, who wore purple.

"Valkryries Seal," someone else wrote, adding a purple heart emoji.

Año Nuevo State Park is located on the central coast of California in San Mateo County, in Pescadero. It sits along Highway 1, exactly 20 miles north of Santa Cruz and 55 miles south of San Francisco.

Every year, up to 10,000 elephant seals return to the park's natural preserve to breed, give birth, and molt, the latter of which occurs from April 1 to Aug. 31, according to the park.

The Source: Año Nuevo State Park



