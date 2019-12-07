Letters to Santa now available online at USPS Operation Santa

article

Thousands of letters to Santa in the North Pole reach the United States Postal Service each year, and now any Secret Santa can read a letter from a child and grant their wishes.

A digital bank of letters allows good Samaritans to read letters online and adopt a wish from a letter author.

To look through letters received by the USPS, go to USPSOperationSanta.com. To find a nearby Post Office, go to usps.com/locator.

According to the USPS, the postal service has carried the tradition of adopting wishes to Santa in letters each holiday season for 107 years.

Those hopeful gifters must have gifts mailed by December 20, 2019.