Former Oakland mayor has new job

The Brief Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is the new president and CEO of Bay Area Council. Schaaf noted that her focus will include addressing the region's most pressing issues, specifically highlighting the need to restore housing affordability and improve public safety. Schaaf is expected to officially start her new role on May 4.



Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is returning to a prominent regional role as the head of a major Bay Area public policy advocacy organization.

Schaaf heads up Bay Area Council

The Bay Area Council announced that its executive committee unanimously selected Schaaf to serve as the organization's president and CEO. The appointment followed what leadership described as an "extensive and competitive" national search.

What they're saying:

Schaaf expressed enthusiasm for the new position, stating she is honored to work alongside the council’s business and civic leaders.

She noted that her focus will include addressing the region's most pressing issues, specifically highlighting the need to restore housing affordability and improve public safety.

Schaaf is expected to officially start her new role on May 4.