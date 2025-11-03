Lieutenant Governor meets with Bay Area nonprofits as food insecurity worsens amid SNAP freeze

Amid growing concern about food insecurity in the Bay Area, Lieutenant Governor Elena Kounalakis met Monday with several nonprofit leaders working on the front lines of hunger relief.

Kounalakis toured White Pony Express, a Concord–based food recovery organization that distributes millions of pounds of surplus food each year to partner agencies serving those in need. The visit comes as local nonprofits brace for a surge in demand, fueled by the ongoing freeze of SNAP (CalFresh) payments to low-income families.

"In my mind, we’ve actually been in a food crisis," said Eve Birge, CEO of White Pony Express. "It has been mounting since COVID."

Birge said her organization already serves about 130,000 people annually, a number expected to rise sharply as federal benefits remain suspended. She added that staff and volunteers have been working without rest to meet community needs.

The nonprofit relies on donations from major retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Sprouts to supply its network of food pantries and shelters across Contra Costa County.

In response to the growing crisis, the Governor’s Office announced an expansion of the state’s CalFood program to $80 million. Several Bay Area counties are also considering emergency appropriations to support residents affected by the SNAP pause.

"Clearly, we’re going to need to ask the public to chip in," said Kounalakis. "To donate food, to donate money, for more of these restaurants, and maybe even some of the smaller grocery stores to help."

In the East Bay, one small business has already stepped forward. Oz Rojas and his wife Jaime, own OG Tacos in Concord. They're offering free meals to anyone who shows proof of SNAP benefits.

"We knew we needed to step in and help people," said Oz Rojas. "It’s super important as a community to come together in times like this."

He hopes other local businesses, who are able, will follow suit.

"There’s a lot of people in great need," said Oz Rojas. "The people we served were super grateful for what we were doing."

Meanwhile, White Pony Express has launched a monthlong food drive to help meet increased demand. The organization is asking for donations of canned meats, nut butters, beans and lentils, shelf-stable milk, and canned soups.

