Light rain falls in the Bay Area; snow falls in the Sierra

A cold front and light rain is forecast in the Bay Area Wednesday, with chances of heavier rain in the North Bay regions, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs across the Bay Area are expected in the low 60s, before cooling to the upper 30s to mid 40s at night.

Winds throughout the region will average 6 to 11 mph, with occasional gusts up to 15 to 18 mph in select areas, before calming at night.

Generally dry and seasonable conditions will return Thursday and persist through early next week.

Meanwhile, the Sierra was hit with snow overnight.

Both snow and rain fell in the town of Kingvale, in Placer County, along Interstate 80.

Many drivers were not prepared, and some had to pull over, and put chains on their tires.

But the snow was also a welcome sight for some families who enjoyed watching it come down.

However, residents are warning people about the dangers of making an impromptu trip up in the mountains, just to play in the snow.

"Stay home," said Leslie Mattice, a gas station employee. "Give it a couple of days, then come out. And if you do come out, make sure you have your blankets, your water and pet food if you bring your pets. We have a lot of people spend the night sometimes, and, uh, it’s not good. So just be prepared.”

Areas with lower elevation saw mostly rain instead of snow from late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.